Michigan DNR warns of extreme fire danger, red flag warning issued for northern lower peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is warning residents that fire danger is extreme throughout the state.

Officials are reminding residents to watch over any campfires and cooking fires and keep water and a shovel nearby.

"DNR crews have already responded to 193 fires so far this year," the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in its Twitter post.

Here's a map of the fire danger risk in each area of Michigan right now:

Fire danger is still Extreme throughout the state, and @NWSGaylord has issued a red flag warning. ⁰⁰Be careful out there, no open burning of yard debris and always have water on hand if you have a camp/cooking fire.



In addition, National Weather Service Gaylord has issued a red flag warning for all areas in Michigan's northern lower peninsula. The red flag warning will be in place from noon through 9 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 6.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Michigan’s northern lower peninsula today. Recent lack of rainfall and extremely dry vegetation across the region will continue favorable wildfire conditions. For more information about burning in your area, visit: https://t.co/WGUZguR78J. pic.twitter.com/JTUZlLsjK5 — NWS Gaylord (@NWSGaylord) June 6, 2023

To view a map of counties where burning is currently not permitted, visit here.

The Sumpter Township Police Department is also asking residents to refrain from any open burning in the township during this time.

"Due to the ongoing drought conditions, reported as the worst in more than 20 years, Southeast Michigan continues to be very dry," said Sumpter Township Police. "That's why we ask that you postpone any open burning in the township until we receive considerable rainfall and ground conditions improve."

The risk of fire danger in Sumpter Township is rated to be very high to extreme.

These warnings come as a wildfire burned more than 2,400 acres near Staley Lake in Grayling Township. A campfire on private property sparked the fire at about 1 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday, June 5, the DNR announced the fire was over 90% contained.