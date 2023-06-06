Wilderness Trail Fire in Crawford County 100% contained, DNR says

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A wildfire near Grayling is now 100% contained, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

Local roads have reopened; however, the DNR urges people to stay from Grayling Township to allow the fire crew to finish their work.

"We know it is interesting to see and that people are curious, but we want to make sure we have the room to get our work done safely," said Mike Janisse, commander of the DNR Incident Management Team, in a press release. "Driving on the dry roads creates a great deal of dust, which makes for poor visibility." Roads also are narrow and there is little room for passing.

DNR officials say the Wilderness Trail Fire, which is estimated to be 2,418 acres in size, started at about 1 p.m. Saturday near Staley Lake, caused by a campfire on private property. The fire resulted in the evacuation of about 300 people and closed Interstate 75.

The department says it is not issuing permits for open burning as the fire danger remains very high to extreme across the state.