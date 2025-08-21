Michigan DNR researchers set up trail cameras to monitor state's elk population

Researchers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have placed about 200 trail cameras throughout Northern Lower Michigan to help monitor the state's elk population.

The trail camera network is part of a three-year research project that is aimed at determining an accurate and cost-effective way to manage the elk herd. The animal's territory includes about 1,100 square miles in that region. The DNR says Pigeon River Country State Forest is home to one of the largest wild elk herds in the eastern United States.

Most of the cameras were placed on state-managed land, others are on private land where arrangements have been made with the property owners.

DNR said the camera-based data will be compared with the more traditional aerial survey data to determine which method works the best.

The next aerial survey is scheduled for 2026. That process takes about eight days, with two planes flying each day and two DNR researchers board each plane.

The trail cameras are battery-operated, set about 40 inches off the ground, and use infrared and motion sensors to set off the cameras. The DNR will work with the Michigan Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at Michigan State University to analyze the photos with AI technology and human review through their 2027 monitoring schedule.

In another new research tactic, DNR staff will analyze teeth taken from elk that are harvested this fall and winter.

Regardless of the method, population estimates are intended to help state officials make elk management decisions such as how many elk hunting licenses to issue each year.