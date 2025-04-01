Michigan DNR explains how to handle cleanup of storm-damaged trees

Mackinac Bridge closes again because of ice falling from bridge

Tornadoes, thunderstorms and ice storms across Michigan during the past week have resulted in a lot of tree and limb damage for residents and property owners to deal with.

The ice storm damage that started Saturday in northern Michigan is significant; with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declaring a state of emergency in 10 counties. Then on Sunday, a wave of severe thunderstorms, including some tornadoes, struck the mid- and southern Michigan regions.

Given the circumstances, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has some recommendations on how to clean up yard waste and storm debris while staying safe.

The key advice is: use proper tools for the task, and don't overestimate your ability.

"If a broken tree or limb is located near power lines or lying on your home, don't try to remove it yourself," said Kevin Sayers, Urban and Community Forestry program manager with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. "Stay away from downed lines or trees or branches that are leaning on lines and call your utility company immediately."

After safety matters have been addressed, property owners can consider options for the long-term care of damaged trees.

DNR foresters shared these tips:

Evaluate the scene. Clearing downed trees and branches to safely get into and out of your home and property may be necessary. However, if trees are weighed down with ice or broken, it's best to delay work until conditions improve.

Clearing downed trees and branches to safely get into and out of your home and property may be necessary. However, if trees are weighed down with ice or broken, it's best to delay work until conditions improve. Review your insurance policy. Once conditions are safe, take photos or video of the damage and notify your agent before you do any work or repairs. Consult with your insurance company before signing any contracts and discuss how they will handle any payments to you or a contractor.

Once conditions are safe, take photos or video of the damage and notify your agent before you do any work or repairs. Consult with your insurance company before signing any contracts and discuss how they will handle any payments to you or a contractor. Get expert help with climbing or chainsaw work. Licensed arborists are tree care professionals trained to assess storm-damaged trees; they have the experience needed to determine how much of a tree can or should be saved.

Licensed arborists are tree care professionals trained to assess storm-damaged trees; they have the experience needed to determine how much of a tree can or should be saved. Limit spread of pests in wood pieces. Any insects or diseases that have damaged the trees might spread to other trees. Look up the Don't Move Firewood campaign for recommendations on seasoning and using local firewood.

Additional resources for tree care and maintenance can be found at the DNR's Urban and Community Forestry webpage.