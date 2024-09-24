Divers in Michigan search river after missing janitor's body parts are found in water

Man rescued from Detroit River, no charges in Israel-Hamas protests at Wayne State and more stories

Divers searched a Michigan river Monday, days after the discovery of a school janitor's body parts in the water.

Justie Stilwell's disappearance and death have been unsettling in Bay City, located about 112 miles northwest of Detroit, where the 41-year-old worked at Handy Middle School.

"Justie was a valued member of our Handy family, and we know that this loss will be felt deeply by many," the Bay City school district told families.

Stilwell was reported missing on Sept. 18, the same day that a teenager spotted a foot in the Saginaw River. Police subsequently found Stilwell's arms and lower legs in the water.

Divers were looking for more body parts Monday, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham told MLive.com.

"We are searching every avenue to learn more about Mr. Stilwell's disappearance, including his cellphone and social media accounts," said Rod Schanck, Bay City public safety deputy director.

Stilwell's car was found nearby at a park.

Renee Griebe said Stilwell was a regular customer at her hair salon.

"He was more quiet, more not social, kind of had to draw things out to get him to talk to me during haircut services and stuff like that," Griebe told CBS affiliate WNEM. "He was just always kind. I can't imagine something like this happening to him."