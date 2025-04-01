Michigan Department of Corrections officer shortage sparks concerns for union

The Michigan Department of Corrections reported larger numbers in its recruitment classes last week, but the union that represents current corrections officers says that while the increase is good, it's still not enough.

Byron Osborn, president of the Michigan Corrections Organization, the union that represents corrections officers, says that despite larger recruitment classes, about half of Michigan's prisons are still understaffed.

"I believe we're still somewhere in the ballpark of 900 officers short statewide," said Osborn.

The most recent graduating class included 224 new officers, according to the MDOC. That group follows what the department calls the largest class in nearly a decade, which graduated in the fall of 2024.

"Now, we have over 500 recruits that we've brought into MDOC service in the last two academy classes. So, seeing some good things," said Jeremy Bush, the MDOC's deputy director of correctional facilities.

But Osborn said the numbers are rebounding after historic lows during and immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the larger numbers are still barely enough to keep up with the rate at which officers are retiring and resigning.

The MDOC said it views these increases in recruitment classes as a work in progress.

"I think we've got work to do here. Our director, our department is committed to bringing relief to the sites that are currently short-staffed. We know we have to do more work," said Bush.

Osborn noted that he and his team have been frustrated to see a group of bills from the last legislative session not sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk, including three he says could improve the compensation for officers.