Michigan says $44.5 million spent on aging dam repairs falls short, $1 billion more needed

Michigan needs to set aside more money towards repair, removal and alterations needed to keep aging dam infrastructure safe, according to a new report.

The Dam Risk Reduction Program has seen about $44.5 million in investments since 2021. But the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says an additional $1 billion is needed to handle necessary infrastructure updates and upgrades, along with updated regulations.

"We have a solid foundation in place, and now we need to strengthen our tools that support dam safety," said EGLE Director Phil Roos. "Proposed legislation builds on that progress by modernizing oversight, increasing accountability to ensure we can better safeguard people, infrastructure and our natural resources."

EGLE says those efforts include House Bill 5485, introduced in January by Rep. Bill Schuette (R-Midland). House Bill 5484 calls for increased inspections and emergency response tools, along with other stops to help protect communities from flooding and infrastructure failure. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Natural Resources and Tourism.

Michigan has about 2,500 dams on its waterways, many of which were built during the late 1800s and early 1900s, EGLE said. Some of those dams are publicly owned, others are privately owned.

Between 2022 and 2025, the Dam Risk Reduction Program has funded the efforts for 20 dam removals and 16 rehabilitation efforts, in addition to 20 engineering studies.

EGLE cited as a successful effort the Boardman-Ottaway River restoration, which included removing three aging dams and reconnecting more than 160 miles of river and tributaries. State, federal and local partners, including the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, coordinated efforts on that project.

The Union Street Dam project in Traverse City was a key to that river restoration effort.