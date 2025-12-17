Michigan couple tied to Lee Chatfield sentenced in investigation over misappropriated funds

A mid-Michigan couple have each been sentenced in connection with an investigation of misappropriated funds from various organizations tied to former Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Robert Minard, 48, and Anné Minard, 38, both of Bath Township, were sentenced Wednesday in 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County, pursuant to the terms of a plea agreement.

They each received a six-month delayed sentence, along with 3 years of probation.

The Minards also were ordered to pay full restitution for amounts owed to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

The Minards were charged in December 2023 and arraigned in January 2024 on multiple felony charges resulting from the investigation. Robert Minard faced nine charges, Anné Minard faced 12 charges. The attorney general's office said he later pleaded guilty to one count of larceny by false pretenses involving funds stolen from Working Together for a Better Michigan and one count of filing a false tax return; and that she later pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement involving money at the Peninsula Fund and one count of filing a false tax return.

As a condition of the plea agreement, the attorney general's office said, the two have "agreed to provide truthful testimony in future hearings."

The above video originally aired Dec. 21, 2023.