Couple tied to former House Speaker Lee Chatfield arraigned on criminal enterprise, other felony charges

LANSING (CBS DETROIT) - Anne and Robert Minard were arraigned Wednesday in East Lansing on multiple felony charges including conducting a criminal enterprise, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

The married couple was charged for their alleged role in misappropriating funds from three non-profits and a Political Action Committee tied to former Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, Nessel said.

They each were charged with the following:

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise

One count of conspiracy to conduct a criminal enterprise

Three counts of false pretenses

One count of false pretenses

One count of embezzlement

One count of filing a false tax return

Anne has also been charged individually with:

Two counts of embezzlement

Two counts of false pretenses

Rob was charged individually with one additional count of false pretenses.

Both Ann and Robert pled not guilty on all counts, Nessel said. They each were given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Ann and Robert are scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Jan. 19 and a preliminary examination was scheduled for Jan. 25.