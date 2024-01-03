Couple tied to former House Speaker Lee Chatfield arraigned on criminal enterprise, other felony charges
LANSING (CBS DETROIT) - Anne and Robert Minard were arraigned Wednesday in East Lansing on multiple felony charges including conducting a criminal enterprise, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
The married couple was charged for their alleged role in misappropriating funds from three non-profits and a Political Action Committee tied to former Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, Nessel said.
They each were charged with the following:
- One count of conducting a criminal enterprise
- One count of conspiracy to conduct a criminal enterprise
- Three counts of false pretenses
- One count of false pretenses
- One count of embezzlement
- One count of filing a false tax return
Anne has also been charged individually with:
- Two counts of embezzlement
- Two counts of false pretenses
Rob was charged individually with one additional count of false pretenses.
Both Ann and Robert pled not guilty on all counts, Nessel said. They each were given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
Ann and Robert are scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Jan. 19 and a preliminary examination was scheduled for Jan. 25.
