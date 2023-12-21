Couple tied to former House Speaker Lee Chatfield charged with conducting criminal enterprise

(CBS DETROIT) - A husband and wife who had ties to former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield are facing felony charges for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations.

Robert and Anne Minard are facing the following charges:

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise

One count of conspiracy to conduct a criminal enterprise

Three counts of false pretenses ($1,000 or more but less than $20,000)

One count of false pretenses ($20,000 or more but less than $50,000)

One count of embezzlement ($100,000 or more)

One count of filing a false tax return

Two counts of embezzlement ($1,000 or more but less than $20,000 from a nonprofit or charitable organization)

Two counts of false pretenses ($1,000 or more but less than $20,000)

In a press conference, Attorney General Dana Nessel accused the Minards of exploiting organizations, including Peninsula Fund, Lift Up Michigan, Protecting MI Future Fund, Make Michigan First, and Working Together for a Better Michigan through "improper reimbursements, double billing, misrepresenting expenses, and falsifying records."

"While our pending major public integrity investigations have not yet concluded, the facts of this case serve to reinforce how the current laws regulating non-profit political action committees are woefully inadequate to ensure the integrity of Michigan's political operations," Nessel said. "It is incumbent upon the legislature to act swiftly in enacting significant changes to create transparency and reduce the pervasive malfeasance which erodes public trust and accountability in our state government."

The Minards are scheduled to appear for their arraignments on Jan. 3.

An investigation is ongoing.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued the following statement:

"I'm grateful to Attorney General Nessel for her outstanding work to seek accountability for all who abuse the public's trust.

"Michigan's inadequate government ethics laws leave us vulnerable to abuses like those alleged in the charges announced today. We know Michigan voters want better transparency and accountability from their leaders. I look forward to working with the Attorney General to enact real reforms that can ensure and restore the public's faith in their elected leaders and in our democratic system."