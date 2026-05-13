Michigan couple accused of child abuse in 2 states pleads no contest

A former northern Michigan couple accused of abusing two of their adopted children has pleaded no contest to child abuse charges.

On Monday, Jessica Klimp, 45, pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree child abuse, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Her co-defendant and husband, Jason Klimp, 47, pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree child abuse in March.

State prosecutors say the couple, who had four adoptive children and previously lived in Cadillac, Michigan, were renting a home in Tennessee in February 2024 when one of their adoptive children was brought to the University of Tennessee Hospital and later to East Tennessee Children's Hospital with signs of malnutrition and severe dehydration. Following the incident, Michigan State Police served a search warrant at the couple's Wexford County home, where authorities say troopers found security alarms on a bedroom door, a man-made straitjacket and dog cages that "appeared to have been used to confine the children."

Wexford County prosecutors initially charged the couple in February 2024. The couple was extradited back to Michigan last fall.

"Kids deserve to grow up in a loving home free from abuse," Nessel said. "The cruelty that these children endured is heartbreaking, and while no outcome can erase the trauma, I hope these convictions will provide a sense of justice and healing."

In related charges in Tennessee, prosecutors say Jessica and Jason Klimp pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child abuse and were sentenced in October 2025 to 10 years in prison. Their Tennessee prison sentences will be served concurrently with their Michigan sentences.

The couple's parental rights have since been terminated.

Jason Klimp will be sentenced in Wexford County on June 16. A sentencing date has not yet been set for Jessica Klimp.



