Michigan couple accused of abusing adopted children extradited from Tennessee

A Michigan couple accused of abusing two of their adopted children has been charged and extradited to the state from Tennessee, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Jason and Jessica Klimp, ages 47 and 45, were charged with two counts of first-degree child abuse and two counts of first-degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child. The couple had four adoptive children and were initially charged by Wexford County prosecutors in February 2024.

State officials say the couple, who lived in Cadillac, Michigan, were renting a home in Tennessee in February 2024 when one of their adoptive children was brought to the University of Tennessee Hospital and later to East Tennessee Children's Hospital with signs of malnutrition and severe dehydration. After the incident, Michigan State Police served a search warrant at the Klimp's Wexford County home, which resulted in child abuse charges.

The couple's parental rights have since been terminated.

"The allegations in the case are deeply disturbing and heartbreaking," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "No child should ever have to endure abuse at the hands of those meant to care for them. My office will continue to pursue justice for children of abuse and ensure victims receive the support and protection they need."

Jason Klimp was arraigned on Nov. 14, and Jessica Klimp was arraigned on Nov. 19. The couple is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 25 for probable cause conferences, according to prosecutors.