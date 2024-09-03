Michigan county commissioner charged with attempting to hire a prostitute

(CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan county commissioner is charged with attempting to hire a prostitute, state officials said.

Grand Traverse County Commissioner Brad Jewett, 55, of Traverse City, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of engaging services of prostitution and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, both misdemeanors.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, Jewett was arrested as part of an undercover sting operation in a Grand Traverse County hotel in June 2024. The operation placed online ads on a website that officials say is known for advertising sexual services. Jewett is accused of soliciting prostitution through the ad.

Michigan State Police and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office handled the investigation, which concluded in August.

"Sting operations conducted by law enforcement are crucial to enforcing our human trafficking laws," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "I'm grateful these resources are available throughout the State and commend the work of the Sheriff's Departments of Grand Traverse and Genesee Counties, the GHOST team, the Traverse City Police Department, the Michigan State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations."

Jewett, in his third term with the commission, currently serves as vice chairperson of the Grand Traverse County Commission, according to his bio on the county commission's website. He began his first term in January 2019.

The Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office requested that the attorney general's office review and handle the prosecution because Jewett is an elected official.

"Public officials should be held to a higher standard, but when they stoop to committing crimes that harm their own communities, my department will seek full enforcement of the law," Nessel said. "We remain committed to holding accountable anyone who engages in criminal conduct, regardless of their position or status."

Jewett pleaded not guilty and was issued a $1,000 bond. He is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on Sept. 26.