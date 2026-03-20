Michigan corrections officers push for pension changes as legislation stalls in court

It's been nearly a month since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised first responders during her State of the State address, but at least one Michigan corrections officer says prison staff were left out despite ongoing concerns about dangerous staffing shortages.

Victor Deihl Jr., a corrections officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections, says he felt overlooked after watching the governor's speech. He later wrote a letter to Whitmer expressing his concerns.

"There was no mention of us, corrections officers, and it kind of hit a nerve," Deihl said.

Deihl, who has worked in Michigan prisons for 15 years, says staffing shortages are creating increasingly unsafe conditions for officers.

"They can outnumber you or overpower you at any given moment," he said.

At the center of the issue is a dispute over retirement benefits. Many corrections officers are currently enrolled in 401(k)-style retirement plans. However, a set of proposed bills would allow them to opt into a pension system, providing a more stable income after retirement.

"We've been told that there's been a bill sitting on Governor Whitmer's desk for two years now, and all she has to do is sign it, and we're still waiting," Deihl said.

While the legislation passed both the Michigan House and Senate, it was never formally sent to the governor, leaving it stalled in legal limbo.

"Unfortunately, we're stuck in a unique situation for the first time ever in Michigan, where we successfully had a set of bills passed by the House and the Senate which would give current corrections officers in Michigan the option to move into the current Michigan State Police Pension Plus Plan," said Byron Osborn, president of the Michigan Corrections Organization.

Osborn says offering pension options could help retain current corrections officers and attract new recruits, addressing staffing shortages across the state.

"We thought we were on the right path with this pension legislation. Now, it's stuck in the courts, and it's very frustrating. Quite frankly, the citizens in the state should be irate," he said.

The dispute stems from the end of the 2024 legislative session, when the bills were never formally delivered to the governor. Lawmakers have since taken the issue to court, disputing who is responsible for sending the legislation and whether it must still be transmitted.

The case is still moving through the courts, leaving the future of the proposed pension changes uncertain.

"This is not the end of the road here with the Supreme Court. Ultimately, it's going to come down to the governor," Osborn said.

Until then, for officers like Deihl, the wait continues.

The governor's office told CBS News Detroit it will review Deihl's letter, but did not directly address questions about the pension legislation.