Michigan corrections officers call on lawmakers after reports of 16-hour back-to-back shift at women's prison

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — For the fifth time in two weeks, the Michigan Corrections Organization (MCO) is bringing attention to prison staffing shortages by picketing outside of state correctional facilities.

On Thursday, workers were outside of Michigan's only women's prison, the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti.

Some corrections officers say it's not uncommon to come into work planning on an eight-hour shift, only to find out that it's getting pushed to 16 hours while they're still on the clock. They claim that they are left with eight hours to commute home, check in with family, and catch up on sleep before it's time to do it all over again.

"Everything about this whole picture is just heartbreaking to see good officers leave and to have good officers just snap. I've seen it because I've gotten close to that point myself," said Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility officer Coretta King.

The State of Michigan made $55 million worth of investments in recruiting and retaining correctional officers over the past three years, but those working at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility say they're still routinely working 16-hour shifts for days on end.

"When I leave here doing a 16-hour shift, which takes an hour and twenty minutes to get home, that means I'm sleeping between two-and-a-half to three hours, and then I come right back," King said.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says half of its facilities are staffed above 85%. However, when you take the average of all MDOC facilities statewide in its latest report, staffing drops to roughly 82%. The MCO claims that staffing for Huron Valley isn't even above 73%.

The MCO already called on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to send National Guard troops to help offset the lack of officers but to no avail. The state responded saying, "While we respect those that serve in the Michigan National Guard, they have not been trained to work in our unique environment. Asking the National Guard to do so, could put them, MDOC staff, and those in our custody at risk."

Officers here said the help would be welcomed.

"I think the National Guard could handle it without corrections education. You know? You can come in and work here at the women's," said corrections officer Georgi Stan.

The MCO is calling on lawmakers to pass legislation that would qualify correction officers for state pensions. The organization believes this is the only solution to keeping current prison workers from quitting and will help retain new recruits through retirement. Both outcomes mean more employees and fewer double shifts.

"It's not a career anymore, it's just a job. We need a pension. We need a hybrid pension. We need healthcare. People need healthcare when they retire. It's just a job and not a career anymore, and it's sad," Stan said.

These staff shortages aren't necessarily new, but the calls for legislation are louder than ever, partially due to a package of bills that would allow corrections officers to participate in the Michigan State Police Pension Plus Retirement System.