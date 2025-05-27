Nine Michigan students participating in National Spelling Bee competition

Nine Michigan students are among those competing at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is taking place in National Harbor, Maryland.

Preliminaries take place May 27. Semifinals are on May 28, with finals on May 29.

During a spelling bee competition, each student approaches the microphone as their name is called. They are given a word verbally and must spell it back correctly to the judges in order to continue. The word that the winning contestant won with is usually part of the contest announcement.

The Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary is used as the spelling reference.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the first National Spelling Bee, which was organized by a group of newspapers.

There are 243 spellers participating at the national competition this year. The students can be no older than age 15 or past the eighth grade by Aug. 15 of the competition year.

The Michigan contestants who advanced through regional competitions to participate at the national stage are:

Divya Choudhary, age 11, grade 6, Canton Charter Academy. Sponsored by WXYZ Channel 7, Detroit.

Elliott Covelle, age 14, grade 8, Northern Hills Middle School. Sponsored by Kent Intermediate School District, Grand Rapids.

Minna Danziger, age 12, grade 6, Leland Public School. Sponsored by Traverse City Record-Eagle, Traverse City.

Ishika Dirisala, age 12, grade 6, Upton Middle School. Sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, St. Joseph.

Ainsley Gastmeier, age 14, grade 8, Trinity Lutheran School. Sponsored by Macomb Intermediate School District, Clinton Township.

Josiah Loehrke, age 11 grade 5, El Sol Dual Language School. Sponsored by Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center, Kalamazoo.

Sanvi Mandvekar, age 13, grade 8, Larson Middle School. Sponsored by Oakland Schools Education Foundation, Waterford.

Zander Myers, age 11, grade 5, Murphy Elementary School. Sponsored by The County Press, Lapeer.

Eliza Schwass, age 14, grade 8, Oliver J. Dejonge Middle School. Sponsored by West Shore Educational Service District, Ludington.