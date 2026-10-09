Michigan voters oppose constitutional convention by nearly 2 to 1, new poll shows

More than half of Michigan voters oppose holding a constitutional convention to revise the state constitution, according to a poll commissioned by CBS News Detroit and other local outlets.

The results published by Mitchell Research & Communications found that 51% of voters surveyed did not support Proposal 1 on the November ballot, compared to 26% in favor.

Under the state's 1963 constitution, the proposal must appear on the ballot every 16 years. The constitution sets guidelines for matters such as the right to a jury trial, who is allowed to vote in the state and the provision of free public primary and secondary education.

A constitutional convention would either draft a new constitution or revise an existing one.

On the ballot, the proposal reads, "Shall a convention of elected delegates be convened in 2027 to draft a general revision of the State Constitution for presentation to the state's voters for their approval or rejection?"

If approved, it would be the first constitutional convention since 1961, according to the University of Michigan Ford School of Public Policy.

The poll, which surveyed likely voters in the November election, found that among Proposal 1 supporters, 29% are Democrats, 26% are Republicans and 22% are independents. The proposal received the strongest support from voters aged 18 to 29 (45%), followed by those aged 30 to 44.

African American voters were also the strongest supporters.

The poll was conducted on Oct. 1.