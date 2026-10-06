Michigan voters to decide on state constitutional convention. Here's what that means.

A state constitutional convention proposal is on Michigan's Nov. 3 ballot.

The question is routine in that 2026 just happens to be one of the predetermined years when the matter comes up.

But a "yes" vote on Proposal 26-1 could have a significant impact on state government moving forward.

What is Michigan Proposal 26-1?

The Michigan Constitution is the document that sets guidelines for matters such as the right to a jury trial, who is allowed to vote in the state and the provision of free public primary and secondary education. It includes a requirement that voters be asked every 16 years whether they wish to revisit the document.

With that, Michigan Proposal 26-1 is on the ballot across the state with this language:

"Shall a convention of elected delegates be convened in 2027 to draft a general revision of the State Constitution for presentation to the state's voters for their approval or rejection?"

Voters will choose yes or no.

The Senate Fiscal Agency prepared an overview report on the proposal that explains the ballot question and potential impact.

What created the current Constitution?

A constitutional convention is a formal meeting to draft a new constitution or revise an existing one. The question of whether to host a convention has gone to voters every 16 years.

During most of those routine requests, voters declined to update Michigan's constitution.

But as the Senate report explained, many voters skipped the convention question, and a majority of those voting on that specific issue was smaller than the overall majority.

In 1960, a voter initiative confirmed that the number of voters voting on the question of a constitutional convention, rather than the number of voters participating in the election overall, would decide the outcome.

The issue of whether to form a constitutional convention went to the ballot in April 1961, and passed. The delegates met for 10 months at the Lansing Civic Center. Their efforts led to the creation of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, which remains in effect today.

The introduction to the document says: "We, the people of the State of Michigan, grateful to Almighty God for the blessings of freedom, and earnestly desiring to secure these blessings undiminished to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this constitution."

Voters decided against holding a constitutional convention with the potential for revisions during the 1978, 1994 and 2010 ballots.

Any constitutional amendments in the meantime have been handled as amendments on specific topics.

Who are the delegates to a constitutional convention?

Should a constitutional convention form, the Senate group said, there will be 148 delegates, one each for the state's 38 Senate Districts and 100 House districts. The delegates would likely be chosen through a party primary in May 2027 and a general election in August 2027, the report said.

If that schedule holds up for electing the delegates, the meetings will begin in October 2027.

After the delegates agree upon the constitution and conclude their meetings, the document will be put to voters within 90 days.

If the voters say no, the existing constitution remains in effect.

Views on Proposal 26-1

Those who wish to vote no on Proposal 26-1 say that the 1963 Constitution has been flexible enough to adapt for changing economic, political and social conditions; and that there is no pressing need to draft a new constitution, according to the Senate analysis.

The opponents voiced concerns that special interest groups and lobbyists might push for significant changes that reverse voters' intentions on separately passed amendments.

Those who wish to vote yes on Proposal 26-1 say that the 1963 Constitution lacks transparency and has become too complicated over the years, according to the Senate analysis.

A revised document could provide an opportunity to streamline the constitution. It could also allow the chance to overturn amendments that are controversial.

How much would the process cost?

If voters approve a constitutional convention, the Senate report said the state would face about $10.2 million in expenses such as the salary for convention delegates, information technology staff, legal experts and meeting space rental fees.

This estimate does not include the cost of any special elections that might be required during the process.

To put this effort and resulting budget into perspective, the report said the number of expected delegates and staff is 11 times the size of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission that met in 2023 and 2024.