Michigan congressional candidate speaks out after alleged threat by Oakland University student

A Michigan congressional candidate is speaking out after an alleged threat was made against him by an Oakland University student.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to CBS News Detroit that it is investigating the recent threat made against Republican congressional candidate Mike Steger. Authorities say a student made the post asking for the candidate to be killed.

Steger was campaigning on the university's campus on Thursday, Oct. 9.

"To sit back and take a photo and make a threat online is, I think, in a sense is desperation," Steger said. It is the first time Steger has publicly talked about the threat.

He believes the student who posted about his alleged execution was trying to be cool.

"I think ultimately everyone realizes this is the environment we are living in. So, do you live in the state of fear or are you courageous, or do you go out there and fight the good fight?" said Steger.

Meanwhile, the Oakland County Republican Party says it is spending tens of thousands of dollars on additional security for its events after the alleged threat.

Brian Szmytke, senior advisor for the Oakland County Republican Party, says public safety is now a part of local campaign budgets.

Szmytke says he, the county party and many candidates are frequently threatened.

"Every event we try to hold, we had to bring in counter-snipers' assets, drones, harden stage putting armor in the podium," Szmytke said. "It's not just about electing candidates anymore; it's not about sending the mail, the texts, making the phone calls, or door knocks; it's a whole security aspect that needs to be paid for."

The chairman of the county GOP Party is calling for the student to be removed.