Michigan communities coming together to help with hurricane relief efforts

Donations stacking up as Michigan communities help with hurricane relief efforts

Donations stacking up as Michigan communities help with hurricane relief efforts

Donations stacking up as Michigan communities help with hurricane relief efforts

(CBS DETROIT) - Relief efforts for people impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton are popping up across Southeast Michigan.

In Howell, many Walmart shoppers found themselves leaving with a little extra in their carts Sunday. The few items they might have picked up for victims of Hurricane Helene are adding up to a massive haul.

An extra case of water, a few canned goods or even a package of toilet paper might not seem like a lot.

"So far, we have sent down four 26-foot box trucks loaded with everything from generators, to blankets, to diapers, to formula," said Bobby Brite with American Legion Post 141.

But it's going a long way. American Legion Post 141 in Howell collected 70,000 pounds of donations over the past week, which they're transporting to Asheville, North Carolina.

"This is truly what America is about," said Brite. "It is neighbor taking care of neighbor. It's community taking care of community. It's state taking care of state and it's the people that drive this."

One of those residents was moved to help them make a difference once she heard about Saturday's drive in Howell.

"I know people who live there," said Hamburg resident Meta Welcher. "They lost everything. An unexpected disaster. Something they couldn't even prepare for. So, I have to get off my couch in the comfort of my own home where the worst thing I have to worry about is a little bit of rain and help them."

It's a call to action that is also attracting the help of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

"Everywhere you looked on social media, there were pictures of the devastation down there," said Matt Young, lieutenant with the sheriff's office. "We were reached out to by the American Legion, and then we got ahold of Walmart here in Howell and they were all on board. It was just a matter of a day of setting this up and getting out here."

Sunday's donations are part of the American Legion's second load being transported to Asheville, but it won't be the last. The American Legion says they're now focusing on items like gas, generators and other supplies that will make a difference as areas start to rebuild.

Police in Northville Township are holding a donation drive of their own to help people impacted by Hurricane Helene. Donations can be dropped off at city hall or the police department until Tuesday.