Michigan car salesman sentenced for embezzling $130K from elderly woman

A Michigan man is sentenced to 180 days for embezzling thousands of dollars from an elderly woman he befriended.

According to Michigan State Police, 7-year-old Jason Heikkinen, of Dollar Bay, Michigan, was convicted of embezzlement-person in a relationship of trust with a vulnerable adult.

MSP says an investigation by the Calumet Post in Houghton County revealed that Heikkinen sold cars in the Houghton area and befriended an elderly woman, who was one of his customers. He later began managing the woman's finances for a fee after she was placed in a nursing home and did not have a family to assist her.

A bank manager alerted MSP when they noticed a decrease in the woman's account, which initially had $70,000. Investigators determined that Heikkinen spent about $130,000 of the woman's money in addition to selling personal property without her knowledge. Police say Heikkinen also put the woman's home in his name.

After a plea agreement, Heikkinen is ordered to immediately serve 89 days. The remaining 90 days will be served if he violates probation, which he must serve 24 months. He received credit for one day served.

Heikkinen is also ordered to pay $179,250 in restitution.