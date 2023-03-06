Michigan camping spot named No.1 campground in US

(CBS DETROIT) - A campground in Michigan just ranked as the best camping spot in the United States, according to Campspot, an online marketplace for premier RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins and more.

Campspot uses bookings, reviews and internal data to choose winners for each category. For the 2023 awards, Campspot included the 12 following categories:

Best Campgrounds in America

Best RV Campgrounds

Best Campgrounds in Canada

Best Tent Campgrounds

Best Glamping Campgrounds

Best Campgrounds for Spontaneous Campers

Best Campgrounds for Families

Best Campgrounds for Couples

Best Campgrounds for National Park Lovers

Best Campgrounds for Weekenders

Best Campgrounds for Pet Lovers

Best Campgrounds for 55+ Adventurers

The Best Campgrounds in America category was added as a special category for the 2023 awards and was chosen by campers.

Northern Michigan's Indian River RV Resort ranked No. 1 on the list among other campgrounds throughout the country.

According to Campspot, the campground is surrounded by mature trees and has a variety of amenities for guests.

"Stay in one of their rustic log cabins or choose from various RV and tent sites," said Campspot. "With close distance to Michigan's famous lakes, you can enjoy watersports, fishing, boating, and incredible picturesque views. Take a dip in their inground heated pool or enjoy fun activities, including basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, and a ride on the "happy camper express."

The campground is close to Tahquamenon Falls and Mackinac Island, which is great for people looking to explore the multiple sites Michigan offers.

Here are the other campgrounds that ranked on the list:

Indian River RV Resort (Indian River, MI) On the Saco Family Campground (Brownfield, ME) The Nugget RV Resort (Saint Regis, MT) Otahki Lake Cabins & Campground (Patterson, MO) Stonebridge RV Resort (Maggie Valley, NC) Dark Sky RV Campground (Kanab, UT) Pecan Park (Jacksonville, FL) Kootenai River Campground (Troy, MT) Okefenokee Pastimes Cabins & Campground (Folkston, GA) Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resort: Memphis (Horn Lake, MS)

To view winners in the other Campspot award categories, visit here.

For more information on the Indian River Resort, visit here.