Michigan border protection agent accused of soliciting undercover officer posing as 13-year-old

A Customs and Border Protection agent living and working in Michigan has been arrested after an FBI investigation involving an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl, federal authorities said.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Michigan, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Detroit Division, made the announcement Thursday.

Harry Marvelle Peless III, 51, of Newport, was working as a Border Patrol agent in Michigan last fall when he began messaging someone through an online application, the report claims.

That person was an undercover officer.

Obscene material was allegedly sent during a series of conversations with the undercover officer who purported to be 13 years old. In addition, requests were allegedly made for the person believed to be the 13-year-old to participate in sexual activity.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility and the Department of Homeland Security - Office of Inspector General.