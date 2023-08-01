Michigan Board of State Canvassers rejects all but one recall petition

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There was some fiery rhetoric on Tuesday as the Michigan Board of State Canvassers considered recall petitions against eight lawmakers.

The four-member board deadlocked on all the petitions, meaning they will not move ahead except on the recall effort against State Rep. Cam Cavitt.

"This handwriting discussion is starting to upset me because if somebody printed it and typed it, how do we know who did that?" questioned board member Tony Daunt during discussion. "He has attested and put his name that he believes in this, and he is willing to circulate it. I don't think somebody else writing it means sh**."

Only one person behind the recall petitions attended the meeting on Tuesday. Gerald Clixby filed his petition against State. Rep. Noah Arbit over his hate crime legislation. Clixby declined an interview after the vote.

Former Michigan Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer spoke against the petitions. The vast majority of those petitions were against Democratic lawmakers.

"These are frivolous in the end," Brewer said. "These bills were very popular with the constituents. They were very popular statewide. These representatives did the right thing, and frankly, this is nothing more than harassment of them for doing their jobs. A distraction from doing their jobs."

Brewer said he feels the multiple recalls are a coordinated effort.

"I think there probably is some organized effort to get these before the legislature by like-minded people. A lot of it is conjecture," Daunt said after the vote. "I don't have a problem with that, but it does go to the disclaimer issue. If there's a concerted effort, that's fine, but you need to be following the law."

The petition against Cavitt will need 11,901 signatures to remove Cavitt from office.