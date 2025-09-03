Michigan bill would give local municipalities control of setting speed limits

Michigan lawmakers are trying to put the power of setting speed limits in the hands of local municipalities.

"I feel locally they know what's going on as opposed to the state; they are way out in Lansing, they don't know what's going on locally," said Royal Oak resident David Bay.

Metro Detroiters CBS News Detroit spoke with say speed limits are not always followed, and say this bill could change that.

"On my street, they go way too fast, so that's an issue, and everyone in my neighborhood agrees they go way too fast, but no one does anything about it," said Royal Oak resident Jacob Leichtman.

"Southfield Freeway, I think, it should be increased. It's 55; nobody does 55," added Bay.

Former Detroit Assistant Police Chief Steve Dolunt agrees with Bay.

"The speed limit is 55, ok, so you either get cut off, flipped off, or shot at, or all three," he said.

Dolunt also believes the proposed legislation could provide an opportunity to create more speed traps, which he says could be a problem.

"I understand there is kids you want to have safe driving, but at the same time, you have to be realistic, and too many people get their license, and they don't pay attention," said Dolunt.

House Bill No. 4597 has been introduced and referred to a committee on transportation and infrastructure, but a date has yet to be set for legislators to vote on it.