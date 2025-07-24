Watch CBS News
Michigan lawmaker proposes bill that would encourage public schools teach cursive again

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

CBS Detroit

A Michigan lawmaker has introduced legislation that would develop a statewide cursive curriculum for public schools. 

State Rep. Brenda Carter, D-Pontiac, introduced House Bill No. 4675 in late June. 

If passed, the bill calls for the Michigan Department of Education to develop a list of model programs for cursive handwriting instruction by no later than June 1, 2027. While the bill would not require school districts, beginning with the 2027–28 school year, they would be encouraged to incorporate one of the model programs into their curriculum. 

Cursive had regularly been taught in Michigan schools, but the requirement was dropped from the state's curriculum in 2010. 

"Many children today are not being taught how to read or write in cursive — a foundational skill that not only enables them to sign their own name, but also gives them access to important historical documents, including many of our nation's founding texts," Carter said in a statement. 

Carter previously introduced similar legislation during each of her three prior terms. 

"I'm going to keep going to bat for this policy because of how important it is," she said. "This is a commonsense step to help ensure our students aren't left behind when it comes to a skill that connects them to both practical tasks and our shared history and culture."

Carter says previous attempts received bipartisan support in the House but stalled in the Senate. 

The current bill has been referred to the House Committee on Education and Workforce, which has yet to hear it. 

Currently, 24 states require some form of cursive to be taught in public schools, according to Education Week

