These Michigan basketball players were selected in 2026 NBA draft

Just months after winning their first NCAA championship title since 1989, the Michigan Wolverines celebrated several of their players who were selected in the 2026 NBA draft.

Here are the players who were selected:

Round 1

Morez Johnson Jr.

Sophomore Morez Johnson Jr. was selected ninth overall by the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The 20-year-old forward played one season with Illinois before transferring to Michigan for the 2025 season. While at Michigan, she started in all 40 games, making him one of three Wolverines to do so. He averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 25 minutes per game.

The Illinois native was named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team and the All-Big Ten second and third teams. He shot 62.3% from the field and posted nine double-doubles.

Johnson is set to be reunited with Michigan coach Dusty May, who will become the head coach of the Mavericks. May spent two seasons with the Wolverines, leading them to back-to-back championship appearances, beating UConn in April 2026 for the title.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 06: Morez Johnson Jr. #21 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 in the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Yaxel Lendeborg

Forward Yaxel Lendeborg was selected by the Golden State Warriors as the 11th overall pick in the first round of the draft. The 23-year-old forward started his college career at Arizona Western, where he played for three seasons. He transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham and played two seasons before he joined the Wolverines in the 2025 season.

The New Jersey native was named a Consensus All-American, as well as the Associated Press All-American first team and Big Ten Player of the Year.

Lendeborg played in all 40 games of the 2025 season, starting in 39, averaging a team-high 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30 minutes per game. He shot 51.5% from the field and made 67 three-pointers.

After winning the 2026 NCAA Championship, Lendeborg held a sign that said, "SHOCK THE WORLD BOYS GO BLUE!" paying homage to the 1989 champions.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 06: Yaxel Lendeborg #23 of the Michigan Wolverines holds up a "Shock the World" sign after winning the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament national championship game against the UConn Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 69-63. Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

Aday Mara

In a back-to-back pick, Michigan center Aday Mara was selected 12th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 21-year-old from Spain spent two seasons at UCLA before he transferred to Michigan. During the NCAA championship, Mara's parents traveled from Spain to experience March Madness in person.

Prior to playing college basketball in the U.S., Mara played in Spain, helping the team win two silver medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2023 U18 European Championship.

At Michigan, he earned the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big Ten third team. He played in all 40 games, starting in 39, and averaged 12 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23 minutes per game. Mara posted five double-doubles and shot 66.8% from the field. He led the Big Ten in blocks per game, finishing sixth in the nation in blocks per game and third in total blocks.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 06: Aday Mara #15 of the Michigan Wolverines cuts down the net after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 in the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Note: The video above originally aired on June 22, 2026.