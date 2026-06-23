Yaxel Lendeborg​, Michigan star and South Jersey native, selected by Golden State Warriors in 2026 NBA draft

Yaxel Lendeborg, the University of Michigan star and South Jersey native, was selected 11th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2026 NBA draft Tuesday night.

Lendeborg, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, played a key role on a Wolverines team that won the 2026 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

Who is Yaxel Lendeborg?

Lendeborg, 23, transferred to Michigan for the 2025-26 season and led the Wolverines in scoring with 15.6 points in 40 games, including 39 starts. He also shot 37% on 3-pointers and averaged 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals.

At Michigan, Lendeborg was named a consensus First-Team All-American, First-Team All-Big Ten and to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

In the NCAA tournament, Lendeborg became the first Michigan player to score at least 20 points in three straight tournament games since Juwan Howard in 1994. Lendeborg was named the Midwest Region MVP in March Madness and helped the Wolverines beat UConn in the championship to win their first title since 1989.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver shakes hands with Yaxel Lendeborg after is drafted eleventh overall by the Golden State Warriors during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Before Michigan, Lendeborg spent two seasons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and another at Arizona Western in junior college. In the 2024-25 season at UAB, Lendeborg averaged a double-double with 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds.

Lendeborg went to Pennsauken High School in Camden County, but only spent part of his senior year playing for the school's basketball team. He was cut in his freshman year for poor grades, missed his sophomore and junior seasons, then became eligible for 11 games his senior year. The team won 10 of the 11 games he played.

Lendeborg comes from a family of athletes, with his parents both playing for the Dominican Republic's national basketball team.

Yaxel Lendeborg scouting report

CBS Sports had Lendeborg ranked as the 12th-best prospect in the 2026 NBA draft.

Here are his strengths and weaknesses, according to CBS Sports:

Strengths

One of the most versatile two-way players in the draft with extreme measurables to match.

Defensive switchability thanks to his fluid movement skills and 7-3-plus wingspan. Often guarded opposing point guards for Michigan and his stock numbers (3.5/game) were off the charts at UAB.

Very good passer who can be a connector offensively, start the break himself, and has improved each year as a shooter, making 37% of his 3-pointers this season, including 45% when unguarded and even 38% off the dribble.

Weaknesses