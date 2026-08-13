Michigan average gas prices jump 11 cents in one day, AAA says

Michigan gas prices continue a roller coaster ride on the pricing signs, with an 11-cent per gallon spike in just one day, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Thursday in Michigan was $4.24 a gallon, compared to $4.13 on Wednesday. The average gas price reported on Monday in Michigan was $4.15 a gallon; and a week ago was $4.23 a gallon.

Southeast Michigan pricing by county on Thursday includes these averages:

Lapeer County: $4.19.

Lenawee County: $4.29.

Macomb County: $4.26.

Monroe County: $4.27.

Oakland County: $4.31.

St. Clair County: $4.26.

Washtenaw County: $4.32.

Wayne County: $4.17.

AAA issues gas price trend reports on Mondays, and maintains a database with daily updates.

Gas prices can vary by region based on state and local gas taxes, and sometimes refinery issues. For example, Michigan waived the summer gas blend requirement for the Metro Detroit area this year; and some states temporarily halted collection of their gas taxes.

But oil prices primarily fed the swings this spring and summer.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the national average of $4 reached on Aug. 12 is the latest in the calendar year that the national average has ever topped $4 a gallon. The record high gas national average price of $5.01 a gallon was hit in June 2022, AAA says.