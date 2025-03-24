Michigan Animal Welfare Fund awards grants to local animal shelters, rescue agencies

Hospital shooting suspect charged with attempted murder and more top stories

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has approved $150,000 in grants to 28 animal shelters with this year's Animal Welfare Fund grants.

The Animal Welfare Fund is among the five choices that Michigan taxpayers have for voluntary donations via state income tax checkoff programs. The intention of that fund is to "help finance the costs for protecting and caring for animals that have been subjected to cruelty or neglect." All of the donations designated through the state income tax forms goes directly to the cause.

Since 2010, state officials have directed more than $2 million to over 333 animal shelters.

"MDARD has seen a steady increase in the number of animal welfare projects seeking funding through the Animal Welfare Fund and in the amount of funds being requested," said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM.

Applications are due in the fall for the annual awards.

For this year's grant cycle, state officials received 65 applications totaling more than $710,000 in requests. The projects and efforts included community engagement efforts, supporting access to microchip scanners to help return lost pets and children's programs on responsible pet ownership.

The grant list issued Monday includes the following Southeast Michigan agencies:

Bloomfield Township Animal Shelter: $3,055.

Detroit Animal Care & Control: $8,000.

Eastpointe Police Animal Control Division: $3,000.

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit: $3,000.

Friends of Companion Animals (Monroe County): $4,000.

Lincoln Park Animal Shelter: $5,000

Macomb County Animal Shelter: $7,400.

Port Huron Police Department Animal Shelter: $2,000.

The Ferndale Cat Shelter: $4,000.

For information on the Animal Welfare Fund, go to michigan.gov.