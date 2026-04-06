Michigan alums share how the maize and blue contributed to their love stories

For many Michigan Wolverine fans, especially the ones who make the trip to Indianapolis for the national championship game, their devotion to the maize and blue runs deep.

It's often the love for Michigan that leads to many couples finding the love of their life.

CBS News Detroit finds out why it's not just Michigan sports that alums end up falling in love with.

"Markley dorm, 1991," said Liz Ades.

"She was in the hall right above us, I was on 5th Scott, she was on 6th Scott. And we met early within the first couple days of school," said Rob Ades.

The love between the Adeses seems to take after Rob's football jersey; it never fades. Now their children are Wolverines too.

"It's a cause of celebration each time one of these kids attends the school. It's just so much fun. We get to go visit, spend time with all of them, and go to the football games," Rob Ades said.

For Steve McMahon and Corrin Hepburn, they never ditched their love for the maize and blue, even as their love took the next step at their wedding.

"We met at a football tailgate, so about as Michigan as you can get. We ended up both ditching our friends at the football tailgate and then went to the game, snuck off together, and the rest is history," said Steve McMahon.

"Sang the fight song, and brought out a flag, and also sang Mr. Brightside, which was the most popular song," said Corrin Hepburn.

And it's Michigan basketball's dominant run to the 2026 championship that also served as the backdrop for the next biggest announcement: they're going to be parents.