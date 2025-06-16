Air quality advisories issued for most of West Michigan for Tuesday

Most of West Michigan will be under an air quality advisory Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy reported Monday afternoon.

The reason for the alert involves elevated ozone levels.

The worst air will be in some West Michigan counties — Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Van Buren — where the air quality is expected to reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

The Michigan air quality forecast for June 17, 2025. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy

Air quality alerts are issued on occasion during the summer months in Michigan, usually for ozone levels. But sometimes, as was the case recently, air quality alerts are issued because of drifting wildfire smoke.

"Although smoke advisories are no longer an issue for the meantime, we are getting into the peak season for ozone development. This will be the case for Tuesday, as all signs point towards the likely development of elevated ozone along several western lake shore counties," the announcement said.

For the latest air quality reports, go to MiAir.

The National Weather Service bureau websites, such as NWS Detroit, also show active air quality alerts and advisories on their maps.