Michigan AG Nessel pushes back on DTE's $474 million rate hike request

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is once again pushing back on DTE's request for a rate hike after the utility company submitted a $474 million proposal on Tuesday to the Michigan Public Service Commission.

If approved, a rate change would not take effect until late February 2027, according to DTE. The request comes two months after MPSC approved a $242.4 million investment that went into effect in early March.

"Whether it's massive half-a-billion-dollar rate hike requests or secret data center contracts, DTE continues to treat Michigan families like an open checkbook to satisfy its shareholders," Nessel said in a statement "As my office scrutinizes this latest filing, I expect to find the same brand of corporate greed we've seen every time before, from private jet travel to unsupported costs that do nothing to improve reliability or affordability for Michigan households struggling to keep the lights on. We will expose every outlandish cent and demand the MPSC prioritize utility customers over utility corporations."

Last week, the company said it intends to hold off on seeking additional rate hikes for at least 2 years after its latest request.

CBS News Detroit contacted DTE on Wednesday for a statement and was referred back to the company's announcement about pausing future requests.

In that announcement, president and CEO Joi Harris said, "Now more than ever, we know affordability matters to our customers – and we're doing everything we can to keep energy bills as low as possible while also providing the reliable power they need."

"As long as the first data center project we're supporting comes online as planned by the end of 2027 and we're able to receive other regulatory approvals, we will refrain from filing another rate request until at least 2028—providing customers two years without an increase in rates after the current request is complete."

DTE said the latest request does not include costs related to its data center contracts in Southeast Michigan.

Earlier this month, Nessel appealed the MPSC's approval of those contracts, requesting a contested case hearing to review the documents.