Michigan AG contesting Consumers Energy's rate hike request

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice of intervention to intervene in Consumer Energy's latest rate hike request to the Michigan Public Service Commission.

The utility company requested a $248 million gas hike, which would increase residents' rates by 12%, according to a news release.

Five months ago, Consumers were authorized to increase the rate by $35 million. Nessel intervened in that request, reducing the hike by 75%.

"Consumers Energy is seeking to hike gas rates yet again, only five months after their last rate hike was approved by the MPSC," Nessel said in a statement. "My office will carefully review this request to ensure Consumers Energy is not once again attempting to fatten their rate hike by including expenses they cannot justify to the MPSC like they did last time when we worked to slash their rate hike by 75%. We will continue to work to hold the utilities accountable and keep unjustified costs off ratepayers' bills."

Meanwhile, DTE Energy customers spoke out against the company's proposed $456 million rate hike. That increase would result in paying 37 cents a day, or about $11 a month, on average.

Nessel filed a notice of intervention to the MPSC, which previously approved DTE's $368 million rate increase in December 2023.