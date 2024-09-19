DTE customers voice concerns about proposed rate hike during Michigan Public Service Commission hearing

(CBS DETROIT) — On Wednesday, several dozen people spoke out against DTE's proposed electricity rate hike during a public hearing at the Michigan Public Service Commission.

The company is seeking $456.4 million, or a 10% hike.

"The core issue is that our power should be a public utility like water," Anna Harris said.

Some believe it's too much while others see it as a push to improve our reliability.

One person mentioned, "We have to invest, pay now or pay later, and later is going to be much more costly."

The latest hike would reportedly cost the typical customer an increase of around $11.

Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Water attended the meeting and spoke to the commission, saying, "They [customers] call the office all the time, saying I need help with my DTE bill. I don't know where to turn. I don't know where to get them the help that they need so they are not in the dark."

In December 2023, the commission approved a $368 million rate increase for the company. While many spoke Wednesday, the commission says the public's comments can't be used when it's time for a decision.

"Well, unlike the evidence that's part of the record, we're not able to actually base a decision based on comments. They are not subject to cross-examination," commission Chair Dan Scripps told CBS News Detroit.

Earlier this week, Congresswoman Rashida Talib sent a letter to the commission urging them to reject the request. Customers agree with this sentiment, and they hope the commission doesn't opt for a partial rejection.

"What's stopping DTE from fixing their grid years ago? Give me an explanation," one customer said.

While this request is under consideration, in January, DTE requested a $266 million gas rate hike. Attorney General Dana Nessel called that request unnecessary and excessive.

"We are advancing in all types of technology. You mean to tell me DTE can not come up with a way so we can have renewable energy so we can have affordable energy," one customer said to the commission on Wednesday.

The commission has until late January to make a decision on the proposed hike.