Michigan man arrested for allegedly trying to get into U.S. Capitol with flare gun, torch lighter

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan accused of trying to get into the U.S. Capitol with a flare gun and torch lighter on Tuesday was arrested.

According to Capitol police, the 27-year-old man from Westland is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful activities and disorderly conduct.

Police say the man walked into the Capitol Visitor Center at about 12:30 p.m. and got in line for the screening process, according to a news release.

"Capitol Division officers ordered the man to put his jacket and bag through the X-ray machine. USCP officers spotted items on the X-ray, which appeared suspicious. After a hand search, they recovered a flare gun, a torch lighter, and two bottles of fuel. The man also smelled like he doused part of his clothing with fuel," police said in the release.

Police searched the man and uncovered a "manifesto and a letter to Congress" that included the man's opinions about the war in the Middle East. His vehicle was found and cleared by the K9 unit and Hazardous Incident Response Division.

Investigators are working to determine the motive. They believe the man traveled to the Washington, D.C. area, on Monday.

"If our officers did not stop this man, yesterday would have been a very different story than this one. All of our employees continue to work, together, around the clock during this heightened security environment," Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a statement.