Michigan 3-year-old dies after being left in car at grocery store

(CBS DETROIT) - A 3-year-old Michigan child died after being left in the car in the parking lot of a grocery store Tuesday evening, police said.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office was called to the Family Fare grocery store in Vicksburg at about 3 p.m. to investigate a "suspicious death."

CBS affiliate WWMT reported that the child was found dead in the backseat of a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe, which is believed to be owned by the child's father.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the cause of the 3-year-old's death was prolonged heat exhaustion, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

"Cases where there is a young person that's deceased, obviously, gain everyone's attention," Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jeff Williams told WWMT. "That's very serious under the law, and I think most people, regardless of their overall views of law enforcement can agree that that's something that law enforcements and prosecutors should be looking at."

Once the investigation is complete, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office will forward the case to the prosecutor.

"We'll look at all the evidence; we'll talk with the witnesses if that's appropriate; we'll certainly talk with the officers if that's appropriate in a case; we'll look at all those and decide if criminal charges are appropriate, and if so, which ones," said Williams.

Authorities say names are being withheld pending further investigation.

Amber Rollins, with Kids Car and Safety, told WWMT that even though it doesn't get as hot here in Michigan as in other states, parents should still know the dangers of leaving a child in a hot car.

"Inside the vehicle is a very different environment than outside," said Rollins. "There's no way for that heat to escape. This is one of those things that nobody thinks is going to happen to them until it does."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.