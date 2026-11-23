The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved more than $15.4 million on behalf of Michigan's local governments, along with a local electricity cooperative, for repair, restoration and upgrade costs relating to severe weather during 2025 and 2026.

The FEMA Public Assistance Grants in this recent round were announced on Monday.

The Public Assistance Program is intended to help local governments and eligible non-profits handle the costs of repair, replacement or restoration of damaged infrastructure.

March 2025 ice storm

More than $14.4 million to Great Lakes Energy Cooperative of Boyne City for permanent restoration of fiber optic infrastructure that was damaged during the March 28-30, 2025, ice storm in Northern Lower Michigan. The company said the damage it incurred included more than 4,300 miles of line and fiber optic.

This money is in addition to debris removal and power restoration funding that FEMA has already approved, the utility company said. The completed restoration work and preventative efforts were approved previously for about $92.7 million in federal money, FEMA said.

The State of Michigan declared an emergency on March 31, 2025, that included over a dozen counties and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians. This declaration authorized the use of state resources and provided for extra days off school for the affected districts.

But the effort by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to seek federal assistance for recovery efforts was a months-long ordeal.

April 2026 severe weather

FEMA also announced the allocation of $166,000 to the Iron County Road Commission; $156,000 to the Manistee County Road Commission and nearly $132,000 to the Grand Traverse County Road Commission toward repair, upgrade and replacement of roads and culverts that were washed out or damaged during April 2026.

Severe weather swept through a large part of Michigan's Lower Peninsula with a series of storms between April 10 and 21. The severe weather outbreak on April 14 and 15 included several confirmed tornadoes.

State officials later asked for a federal disaster declaration in response to the impact.