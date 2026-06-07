Whitmer requests Trump declare a major disaster in response to severe weather that hit Michigan in Apirl

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked President Trump to declare a major disaster in response to severe weather that swept through a large swath of the Lower Peninsula between April 10 and April 21, state officials said Friday.

If approved, the declaration would allow federal officials to help families, businesses and communities recovering from the severe weather.

Whitmer requested the activation of all Federal Emergency Management Agency's Individual Assistance programs for 37 Michigan counties, including Alcona, Allegan, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Barry, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Gratiot, Iosco, Kalamazoo, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mecosta, Missaukee, Montcalm, Montmorency, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oakland, Oceana, Ogemaw, Osceola, Oscoda, Presque Isle, Roscommon, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Washtenaw and Wexford.

The governor has also asked all categories of the federal agency's Public Assistance program for most of the above-listed counties.

"The severe storms, flooding and tornadoes that struck Michigan in April left a devastating impact on communities across more than half of the state, destroying and damaging homes, businesses, and roads," Whitmer said in a news release on Friday.

On April 10, the governor activated the State Emergency Operations Center and declared a state of emergency for Cheboygan County due to concerns of overtopping at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam.

State officials said there were multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall between April 13 and April 18, producing tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding and river flooding in the Lower Peninsula.

At least nine tornadoes ripped through central and southern Michigan between April 14 and April 15, according to the National Weather Service.

"The scale and severity of this disaster demanded an unprecedented damage assessment effort involving local, state and federal partners," Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police, said in a written statement. "Federal disaster assistance is vital for community recovery, enabling the restoration of essential services and the rebuilding of homes and infrastructure."

Whitmer's request has bipartisan support from several members of Michigan's congressional delegation, including Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, Reps. Haley Stevens and Rashida Tlaib, and Republican Rep. Jack Bergman.

The request will be reviewed by FEMA officials who will then advise Mr. Trump on whether a disaster declaration is warranted, according to the governor's office.