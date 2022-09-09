Mexicantown Bakery's history and importance to Southwest Detroit

Southfield (CW50) - In Mexico, eating sweet pastries for breakfast or late supper – known as merienda – is a tradition that dates back to the 16th century. The art of making pastry became popular in Mexico during the brief French occupation of the 19th Century. The country was inundated with French bakeries and Mexicans soon developed a taste for crispy baguettes and rich pastries.

Mexicantown Bakery bread Courtesy of Mexicantown Bakery

As a result of the French influence, bakeries sprung up throughout Mexico. New pastries were created throughout the following years. However, preservatives and artificial ingredients are not used in traditional Mexican baked goods so the products should be eaten within two days.

In 1995, Omar Hernandez purchased and renovated a historic building next to Armando's, a Mexican Restaurant owned by Hernandez's parents at the time, and still stands today.

Omar Hernandez and his wife, Nina Marie, after opening the Mexicantown Bakery Courtesy of Mexicantown Bakery

Hernandez came over rom Cuba in 1966 with his family. He learned everything he knew about baking from his teenage years working in his father's bakery. What he learned would go on to inspire the creations in his own bakery, today.

Mexicantown Bakery cakes Courtesy of Mexicantown Bakery

Today, the bakery is most famous for its Tres Leches Cake, which comes in several variants including chocolate, fresh strawberry, and carrot.

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani, with Mexicantown Bakery Owner Omar Hernandez CW50 Detroit

Omar Hernandez, Owner of the Mexicantown Bakery, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the history behind the bakery and the Latino community that makes up Southwest Detroit.

The bakery is a staple in Southwest Detroit and has made an impact on the community for almost 30 years. Continuing the history of baked goods in the Hispanic culture for everyone to experience in the city of Detroit.

