Metro Detroiters struggling with medical debt hopeful for relief

Medical expenses, whether big or small, weigh on almost everyone. For many Michiganders, one bill can often lead to a spiral into serious debt.

Carrecia Watkins knows that struggle firsthand after getting into a car accident back in 2023.

"A big, huge impact that I wasn't ready for," Watkins said. "Someone hit me, and they were totally at fault, but because she didn't have any insurance, I was stuck with the bill."

Still dealing with long-lasting injuries, Watkins now has close to $5,000 in medical bills and ongoing therapy costs for her recovery.

"Now I've got this hefty medical bill that I have to pay, and there's nothing I can do," Watkins said.

Watkins' story is one of thousands that pushed the Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration to announce a new partnership to address the growing problem.

Working with the national nonprofit Undue Medical Debt, the plan takes on the medical bills at discounted rates and then forgives the charges.

"This program just takes another burden off the table," said Dr. Kimberly Farrow, president and CEO of Central City Health, a community health center in downtown Detroit.

Her team works directly with patients who may be uninsured or underinsured — many of whom would benefit directly from the new debt relief plan.

"It's touching so many people on that spectrum, people who are severely impoverished and those who are like the working poor. They're working every day, but they just can't afford their medical bills," Farrow said.

Under the current plan, nearly 210,000 Michiganders, including many who are patients at places like Central City Health, will get close to $144 million in medical debt completely erased.

CBS News Detroit took a closer look and found that the program will help anyone who earns four times or less than the federal poverty level, or if their medical debts are equal to 5% or more of their annual income.

"This program really provides relief for both the hospital systems that take care of our people, but also the patients that are struggling day to day to put food on the table," Farrow said.

This first round clears outstanding bills for thousands of patients in many nearby Michigan counties, including Wayne, Macomb and St. Clair.

People who qualify will start receiving information on their status in the coming months.