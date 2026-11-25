For many Metro Detroiters, the tradition is to watch America's Thanksgiving Parade, whether in person or on television, but for many, the tradition happens on Thanksgiving Eve.

The night before Turkey Day, each float forms a line on Woodward Avenue, where many get a close look before showtime.

"We just try to keep making it bigger and better, the floats bolder, more animation, because we have to innovate that way, you know, because this is that moment where people come together," said Tony Michaels, CEO of The Parade Company.

The grand marshal for this year's parade is Dan Gilbert, chairman of Rocket Mortgage. He is followed by dozens of band performers, and, of course, the floats that families gather to see.

"It's all about family togetherness and that we have each other," said Lorraine Feber.

"You get up, right up close and personal. I mean, you are right on top of it, which you can't be when you are watching it on TV," said Addy Levine.

If you plan on watching the parade in person, keep this in mind. Parts of Woodward will be closed until 4:oo pm on Thanksgiving Day.

While the People Mover will be open, the Detroit Department of Transportation is already expecting delays on city buses. That's why so many chose to enjoy the floats the night before to avoid all the turkey trotting traffic

"There is a bit of a family legacy too," said Jeffery Drutchas.

Drutchas says his family was a part of putting the parade together decades ago. Now he's bringing his grandchildren to see a parade that is more than a tradition; it's a source of pride for his city.

"I'm proud of Detroit in every way; it's just always been one of the grand things about Detroit: its heritage and culture," said Drutchas.

The parade will start at 8:45 a.m. and will end around noon. It will be followed by another Thanksgiving tradition for many families watching the Detroit Lions play at Ford Field.