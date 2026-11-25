The annual America's Thanksgiving Parade in downtown Detroit has evolved since its establishment in 1924. Today, it is seen as one of the best holiday parades.

The parade, started by Hudson's, took center stage along Woodward Avenue the same year as the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York, according to the Detroit Historical Society. Although it's been more than 100 years since its launch, the parade was suspended in 1943 and 1944 due to material shortages during World War II.

This year would mark the parade's 100th anniversary. To celebrate that milestone, the theme is "This is 100."

Balloon handlers navigate a balloon underneath the People Mover tracks during the 80th America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2006. GARY MALERBA / AP

What did the first parade look like?

According to the historical society, the first parade featured horses pulling floats with Mother Goose, four papier-mâché heads and seven marching bands. Today, it features dozens of floats representing businesses and organizations.

Ford Motor Co., Executive Chairman Bill Ford stands with a likeness of company founder Henry Ford next to the automaker's new float for America's Thanksgiving Parade outside the automaker's world headquarters in Dearborn, Mich., Monday, Nov. 25, 2013. Ford revealed the float to hundreds of the company's employees Monday at its global headquarters in Dearborn. Carlos Osorio / AP

When was the parade first broadcast?

While the parade was first held in the 1920s, it was not broadcast on radio until 1931 and televised until 1948, according to the historical society. Now, millions of people tune in to watch the parade.

In 2020, the parade was a television-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Original Caption) Detroit 1986: Captain Detroit flies through the Michigan Thanksgiving Day Parade, 11/27, with the aid of some helpers. Captain Detroit is one of the more than 30 balloons and floats that are part of the parade. Bettmann

Who sponsors the parade?

The parade was first sponsored by J.L. Hudson's department store. The Detroit Renaissance Foundation briefly took over in 1979 after Hudson's stepped down and it was sold to Dayton-Hudson Inc. Control of the parade transferred to the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation in 1983. The foundation was created in 1982 to produce the parade.

The foundation's nonprofit, The Parade Company, organizes the event to this day. The Parade Company also organizes the annual Ford Fireworks.

After Hudson's, the parade was later sponsored by Art Van Furniture from 2013 until 2020, when Gardner White took over.