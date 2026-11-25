America's Thanksgiving Parade, presented by Gardner White, takes place on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, in downtown Detroit.

The Michigan Thanksgiving Parade, as it was originally known, began in 1924, according to The Parade Company, the marketing and operating division of the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation. It is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country.

The 2026 event has the theme of "This is 100!" The parade was not held in 1943 or 1944 because of World War II, and was presented as a virtual event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's what to look for and plan for if you plan to watch the 2026 parade:

The view along Woodward Avenue during America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2018 in Detroit. Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When and where the Thanksgiving Day parade takes place

The parade steps off at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, from Woodward Avenue and Kirby Street.

The parade route is three miles along Woodward Avenue, starting at the Kirby Street intersection in Midtown and continuing to the Congress Street intersection. It usually takes about an hour and a half for the units to complete the route.

The parade is free and open to the public for most of its route.

Grandstand tickets are available for purchase until sold out.

The Yankee Air Museum Willow Run Rosies Drill Team, dressed as Rosie the Riveter, march in America's Thanksgiving Parade prior to the 2017 Detroit Lions game versus the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit. Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What to watch for at the 2026 Thanksgiving parade

The parade entries for 2026 include 33 colorful floats. The new designs include entries from the Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit Zoo and NCAA Final Four.

There will also be five giant balloons, five high school marching bands and two college marching bands. The Willow Run Rosie the Riveter Lunchbox Drill Team and the Wayne County Sheriff Mounted Unit are participating.

Special appearances include Miss Michigan 2026 Grace Hanke, former Michigan State University basketball player Kalin Lucas and former University of Michigan basketball player Jordan Morgan. Santa Claus appears at the end of the parade to mark the start of the Christmas season.

What are the Big Heads?

The Big Head Corps is a collection of colorful mascot characters with papier-mâché heads. The Big Heads were part of the inaugural Thanksgiving Day parade in 1924. Created in Italy, the artistic creation and construction are now based in Detroit.

The Parade Company's collection has grown to over 300 Big Heads, but only about half are in any given year's parade as characters are rotated in the collection. Some Big Heads depict famous Michigan residents such as Bob Seger and Rosa Parks; others are animals, flowers or classic storybook characters.

The group now called the Big Head Corps was organized in 2007. Donors contribute to a fundraising effort to become a Big Head costume wearer.

Clowns perform for the crowds during America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2015 in Detroit. Steven King/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What are the Distinguished Clown Corps?

The Distinguished Clown Corps, presented by Emagine Entertainment, is a group of business and community leaders who each donate to adopt a clown persona for the parade.

The costumed clowns have been a tradition of the parade for over 40 years, with more than 2,000 people participating.

Who is the 2026 grand marshal?

The 2026 grand marshal is businessman Dan Gilbert.

Previous grand marshals included Martha Reeves, Jim Leyland and the essential workers of 2020.

Where can you park to watch the parade?

The City of Detroit recommends using the paid spots at nearby parking garages, including Ford Underground Garage and Eastern Market Garage.

There will be free parking in the metered street areas of the city on Nov. 26 and 27

"Motorists should note that vehicles blocking driveways, crosswalks, fire hydrants or other critical access points or illegally parked will be ticketed and possibly towed," the city said.

Can you ride the Detroit People Mover?

The Detroit People Mover will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The People Mover is free to ride. The stations that will be closest to the parade route are on Woodward Avenue and Broadway, Woodward Avenue and Grand Circus Park, and the grandstands near Campus Martius.

The People Mover Grand Circus Park Station will host giveaways with hand warmers and hot cocoa from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Can you ride the DDOT bus service?

Several regular Detroit Department of Transportation bus routes will be affected by street closures and reroutes that start at 6 a.m. on Nov. 26 due to the Turkey Trot events and parade. All buses and routes will go to the Rosa Parks Transit Center.

DDOT will run on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, at regular fares.

What roads will be closed for the parade?

Tuesday street closings

Gratiot Avenue between Farmer and Woodland will be closed starting 7 a.m. on Nov. 24 for television crew advance setups.

Wednesday street closings

The following street closures will be in effect on the day before Thanksgiving:

Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren will close at 9 a.m.

Woodward from Warren to Congress will close at noon.

Atwater from Civic Center Drive to the Residence Water's Square Valet will close at 1:30 p.m.

Griswold between Fort and Congress will close at 6 p.m.

Thursday street closings

Woodward Avenue from W. Grand Blvd. To Larned will be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Motorists can cross Woodward until 5 a.m. at Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.

There are additional street closings from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday for the Turkey Trot, to include parts of West Jefferson, Michigan and Atwater streets. The southbound Lodge Freeway exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m.; the Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.