Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert named grand marshal for 2026 America's Thanksgiving Parade

The Parade Company is preparing for the 100th America's Thanksgiving Parade in downtown Detroit, and this year's grand marshal is businessman Dan Gilbert.

The organization made the announcement about Gilbert on Tuesday, adding that this year's theme is "This is 100." The free parade is open to the public and will travel along Woodward Avenue.

Gilbert is the founder of Detroit-based Rocket Companies and serves as chairman of the Rocket Family of Companies. He also serves as the principal owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gilbert's commercial real estate company, Bedrock, has previously undertaken redevelopment projects, including Hudson's Detroit and the Book Tower.

"Dan is a genuine and extraordinary person, a passionate leader and philanthropist, and has committed his life and career to Detroit," said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company. "This is the biggest moment in our history, and we are excited to celebrate Dan's remarkable contributions and impact. We couldn't imagine a more perfect Grand Marshal for our 100th year."

America's Thanksgiving Parade has been voted as one of the top holiday parades in the U.S., and is set for Nov. 26.

Gilbert follows then-Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and former TV anchor Devin Scillian, who served as grand marshals in 2025. Other past grand marshals include singer Martha Reeves, former baseball player Jim Leyland and the essential workers of 2020.

"For 100 years, this parade has belonged to the people of Detroit. It is a tradition passed down for generations. Families claim their spot on Woodward before sunrise and living rooms fill with excitement as they watch throughout southeast Michigan and from across the country," Gilbert said in a statement. "On Thanksgiving morning, everyone gets to experience the city we love; its warmth, its grit, and its spirit. Leading the parade, alongside the people who carried it for a century, is something I am proud to be a part of."