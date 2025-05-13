Metro Detroit youth speak on election of Pope Leo XIV

As the world learned of Pope Leo XIV's election as the first American pope, Detroit Archbishop Edward Weisenburger spoke of the need to listen to the youth to determine the church's future direction.

"I really believe that people, especially teenagers and those in their 20s, are taking a hard look at the world that they're living in, and they're asking questions and they're wanting something more," said Weisenburger.

At Divine Child Catholic School in Dearborn, Michigan, students spent that day preparing for a significant change: the first new pontiff in many of their lifetimes.

From learning about each of the 133 cardinals who were in the conclave to trying to guess who would get the top job, Mary Wilkerson, director of campus ministry, says the atmosphere was unlike anything she had ever seen.

"It actually makes it seem a little more realistic when you have somebody that has your same life experiences," said Wilkerson.

Sophomores Margaret Jorgenson and Raquel Wright say seeing Pope Leo XIV step up to the pulpit made them excited to see how their voices could potentially make a difference.

"Everybody has great ideas, and especially the youth, kind of know how to reach out to other kids, especially through social media. And I think we can kind of harness, like all the new technologies that we have," said Jorgenson.

"Not even just talking and like talking to them, but talking with them, and really thinking about how we're going to grow up to because we're not always going to be the youth, and how we're going to play a part in the church," said Wright.

Juniors Paul Bagazinski and Ania Elsey say learning about the pope's beginnings may encourage other children to find new ways to connect and get more involved.

"Hearing about his family and his interests, it's just something that I feel like we haven't really seen before, and it just like feels more connected," said Bagazinski.

"It makes me think, if I did something so small as becoming a priest, I could eventually become a bishop and then the pope, like it's not that far away," said Elsey.

Wilkerson says she hopes more young people are inspired to learn more about the church and feel encouraged to share their concerns and wishes for this new era of leadership.

"They are the church right now, with the energy and the enthusiasm that our church needs," said Wilkerson.