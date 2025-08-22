Metro Detroit woman to provide free HIV services for Wayne County community

Valerie Kelley-Bonner is frustrated by what she says is a lack of awareness and support for those with HIV.

When Kelley-Bonner's brother died with HIV, she said she felt the shame that came with it.

"My brother did not even feel comfortable talking about this situation at church, which should be one of the places you should be able to come as you are and be yourself," said Kelley-Bonner.

While HIV can be contracted in multiple ways, whether it be through contaminated pipes, needles or sexual intercourse, you can be infected while thinking you are being cautious.

"We had a woman disclose they were married and monogamous and faithful in their marriage, and it was brought back to them from their spouse," said Kelley-Bonner.

With 8 out of 10 HIV-positive cases recorded in Wayne County being from Black women, Kelley-Bonner says she had to act.

"When I started to dig a little deeper, I found out why: because of the barriers in the system, because they can't test anonymously," Kelley-Bonner said.

One in three cases of HIV is being reported in Wayne County.

Kelley-Bonner says just because a person tests in a particular county, it doesn't mean it was contracted there.

To combat this problem, she is using her organization, Strategies to Overcome Obstacles and Avoid Recidivism, to provide the support those with HIV need. The nonprofit aims to encourage people to make better choices by providing them with the knowledge, encouragement and resources they need.

The organization is offering resources like free testing and support at the Floyd B. Simmons Multi-Purpose Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.