Metro Detroit woman killed by child's father while child watches

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, with the entire incident unfolding in front of the woman's 10-year-old child.

On Tuesday, Oakland County prosecutors charged Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis, 44, in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, 40-year-old Annie Namou, of Sterling Heights.

Prosecutors say on May 20, Davis reportedly followed the woman in the parking lot at Legend Motors and used his car to block hers. The victim reportedly worked at the location.

Officials say Davis allegedly shot the victim as she exited her car to run for help. He allegedly shot her again at a closer range with a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun that was reportedly stolen.

Prosecutors say as the frightening situation unfolded, their 10-year-old child witnessed the shooting from the passenger seat of the victim's car.

The dealership where the victim worked did confirm via Facebook the victim was Namou.

God is love. 1 John 4:8 These words we have heard over and over again. That love is spread by each one of us to our... Posted by Legend Motors Ferndale on Sunday, May 21, 2023

Davis surrendered himself to police later that same day and is in custody at the Oakland County Jail. He is now facing first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felonious assault, and four counts of felony firearm second offense charges.

"This is a horrific and tragic incident," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Every month, an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner in this country. This event occurred in a place of business where other employees were just a few feet away. My office has charged this individual with first-degree murder, the most serious charge under Michigan law, and we will vigorously prosecute this perpetrator for his alleged actions."

A vigil will take place Friday evening for Annie Namou. It will be located at Legend Motors Ferndale.