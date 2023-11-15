Metro Detroit woman charged in fatal shooting of boyfriend at motel

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County woman was bound over to circuit court Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend at a Red Roof Inn motel, officials said.

On Thursday, July 6, at the Red Roof Inn in Warren, Tyiese Faith Roscoe and her boyfriend allegedly got into an argument inside a room at the motel.

During the argument, it is alleged that Roscoe shot her boyfriend in the chest at a close range. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roscoe was charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Her arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 4.

"My office is committed to seeking responsibility for domestic violence and achieving justice for the victim's family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.