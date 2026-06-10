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Extreme heat today and threat of strong storms late

Happy Hump Day Fam! A Heat Advisory is in effect today for portions of Southeast Michigan along and south of the I 96 corridor including Metro Detroit Noon-8PM. Heat indices are expected to range between 96 and 102 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Thunderstorms will be possible tonight and Thursday. Tonight storms will be late with a Marginal risk for (1 of 5). The greater severe thunderstorm threat will be late Thursday/Thursday night with a Slight Risk (2 of 5) in place for all of southeast Michigan. Not as warm and much less humid Friday through the weekend.
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